Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Receives $17.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

KLDO stock remained flat at $$5.91 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 105,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of -0.31. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLDO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $25,143,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 657,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 217,391 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 19,575,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,562,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 175,243 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

