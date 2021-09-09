KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,953,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 583,679 shares during the period. KBR makes up 1.1% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $150,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,349,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,481,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 32,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KBR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.69 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.