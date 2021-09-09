Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives C$4.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight Capital assumed coverage on Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of KEL stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,451. The stock has a market capitalization of C$696.20 million and a P/E ratio of 11.71. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$1.34 and a one year high of C$3.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

