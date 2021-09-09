KeyFi Hits One Day Volume of $13,024.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $13,024.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00061954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.10 or 0.00132232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00188614 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.65 or 0.07422385 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,040.54 or 1.00168656 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.07 or 0.00775250 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

