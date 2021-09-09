Kidder Stephen W Acquires 279 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kidder Stephen W grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,574 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.5% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,224 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 87,157 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,320,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $186.25 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Truist cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

