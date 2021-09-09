Kidder Stephen W Buys 53 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kidder Stephen W lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,445 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after buying an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,354,103,000 after purchasing an additional 273,958 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,197,000 after buying an additional 292,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,432,273,000 after purchasing an additional 366,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,491,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,854,829,000 after purchasing an additional 314,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.57.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $418.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,351. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $415.93 and its 200-day moving average is $395.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $394.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

