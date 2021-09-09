Kidder Stephen W Purchases New Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Kidder Stephen W acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,594. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $96.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

