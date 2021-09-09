Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

KGSPY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

KGSPY traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.71. 825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.82. Kingspan Group has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $117.05.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.