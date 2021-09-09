KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KNBE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $25.04 on Thursday. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KnowBe4 news, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 1,976,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $39,369,848.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremiah Daly sold 3,416,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $68,065,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock worth $138,679,987 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth about $414,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

