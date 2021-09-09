Komodo Market Capitalization Tops $147.65 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00002456 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $147.65 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.19 or 0.00297628 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00148533 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.87 or 0.00178049 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000181 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,632,256 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.