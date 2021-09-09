Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PHIA. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.61 ($59.54).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

