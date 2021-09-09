Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $72.73 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,889.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $730,687.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Korn Ferry stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Korn Ferry worth $19,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

