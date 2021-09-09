Kristin Pruitt Sells 375 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $66.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average is $65.65. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 24.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LKFN. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

