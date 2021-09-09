L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Insider Sells $19,579,595.42 in Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total value of $19,579,595.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.05. 1,044,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,353. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.25.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 120.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 74,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 40,583 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Raymond James increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
