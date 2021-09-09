L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Insider Sells $19,579,595.42 in Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total value of $19,579,595.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.05. 1,044,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,353. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.25.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 120.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 74,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 40,583 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Raymond James increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

