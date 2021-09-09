Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $309.56

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $309.56 and last traded at $307.58, with a volume of 2706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $307.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Truist upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.55.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

