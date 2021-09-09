Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $640.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LRCX. BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $705.71.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX stock opened at $583.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $611.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $609.53. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,860 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 591,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,724,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 30.0% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.