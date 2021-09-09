Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.350-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.64 million-$125.09 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.40 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on LTRX. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Lantronix stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 356,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,339. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $197.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.35 and a beta of 1.98.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lantronix by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

