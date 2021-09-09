Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Trading Up 2.9%

Largo Resources Ltd. (TSE:LGO)’s stock price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.64 and last traded at C$17.40. Approximately 164,690 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 123,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.91.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Largo Resources to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.
The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.60.
In other Largo Resources news, Director David Wallace Brace sold 11,500 shares of Largo Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total value of C$221,688.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 323,727 shares in the company, valued at C$6,240,582.50. Also, Senior Officer Robert Ian Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.49, for a total transaction of C$292,423.50.
About Largo Resources (TSE:LGO)
Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.
