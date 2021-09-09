Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Trading Up 2.9%

Largo Resources Ltd. (TSE:LGO)’s stock price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.64 and last traded at C$17.40. Approximately 164,690 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 123,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Largo Resources to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.60.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$66.71 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Largo Resources news, Director David Wallace Brace sold 11,500 shares of Largo Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total value of C$221,688.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 323,727 shares in the company, valued at C$6,240,582.50. Also, Senior Officer Robert Ian Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.49, for a total transaction of C$292,423.50.

About Largo Resources (TSE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.