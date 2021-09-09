Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 3.0% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 76,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 66.9% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 23,291 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $64.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.65. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

