Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.7% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 416,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,650,000 after buying an additional 43,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $415.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $405.69 and its 200 day moving average is $386.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.