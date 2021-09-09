Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF makes up 1.0% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $59.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.35. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.81 and a 1-year high of $60.56.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

