Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cormark reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of LB opened at C$41.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.86. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$25.74 and a 12 month high of C$45.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

