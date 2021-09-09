Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 787 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in General Mills by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in General Mills by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,676,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $59.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average is $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

