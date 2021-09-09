Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 22.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after acquiring an additional 53,462 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet stock opened at $309.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $322.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.27.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.10.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

