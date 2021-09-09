Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 55,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPXI stock opened at $69.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average is $67.37. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $79.31.

