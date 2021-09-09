Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $928,000 Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 64.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 3.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 21.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 26.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 18.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 491,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after buying an additional 75,242 shares in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Shares of HMC stock opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $97.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.