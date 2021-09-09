Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 134 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,099 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,592 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,879 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $125,270,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,558,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $82.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average is $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.