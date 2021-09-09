Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,210 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 639.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $53.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average of $52.18. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

