Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Homrich & Berg increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $82.21 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $83.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.02.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

