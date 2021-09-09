Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 15,415 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,415 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $343.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

