Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 214,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

