Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lexington Realty Trust traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 4781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

