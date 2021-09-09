LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $225 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.92 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.55. 1,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,297. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $103.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in LifeVantage by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in LifeVantage by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in LifeVantage by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

