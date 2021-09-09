Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

LGND opened at $136.59 on Monday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $457,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

