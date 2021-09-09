Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sets New 1-Year High at $120.60

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $120.60 and last traded at $118.43, with a volume of 11355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.97.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSPD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -88.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 871.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,759,000 after buying an additional 1,681,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 289.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after buying an additional 689,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 47.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,614 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the first quarter valued at $29,867,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the first quarter valued at $29,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.