Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 51,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 827,357 shares.The stock last traded at $116.90 and had previously closed at $119.97.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.62.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.39. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -143.63.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.