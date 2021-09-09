LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Reaches $0.0248 on Major Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $26.16 million and approximately $31,562.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00061703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.90 or 0.00171176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00044294 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,054,353,254 coins and its circulating supply is 1,053,023,936 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

