Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Issues Earnings Results

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Limoneira updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.180-$0.230 EPS.

Limoneira stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.72. 479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,054. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $278.01 million, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,381 shares of company stock valued at $114,769. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Limoneira stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Limoneira as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

