Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Limoneira currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of LMNR opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $278.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. Limoneira has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. Analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,381 shares of company stock valued at $114,769 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.4% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,924,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Limoneira by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 111,145 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Limoneira by 60.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 284,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Limoneira by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Limoneira by 22.6% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 432,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 79,803 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

