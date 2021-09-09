Lisk Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $50.30 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $479.95 million and approximately $50.30 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $3.72 or 0.00007976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00067611 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00030804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002173 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.