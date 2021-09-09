Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Down 19.4% This Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $8.55 million and approximately $3,283.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,637.97 or 0.99367690 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 739,351,200 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

