Lonza Group’s (LZAGY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LZAGY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $83.38 on Wednesday. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $86.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.