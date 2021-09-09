Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,440 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECOM opened at $25.82 on Thursday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87. The firm has a market cap of $770.29 million, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.82.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

