Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $767,000 Stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 230.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 11.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 221,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.74. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.60.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

