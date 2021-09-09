Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $724,000 in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Black Diamond Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 420.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $358.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BDTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

