Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 31,370 Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Conn’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,836,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Conn’s by 176.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 397,771 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Conn’s by 486.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 334,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Conn’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,910,000 after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder W.R. Stephens, Iii 2012 Trust sold 2,152 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $60,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,673.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Miller sold 52,949 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $1,345,434.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,192. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONN opened at $22.40 on Thursday. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $660.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

