Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TBIO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 87.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 47.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBIO. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair lowered Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of TBIO stock opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05 and a beta of 0.95. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.23 million. Translate Bio had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 17.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Translate Bio Profile

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

