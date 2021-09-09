Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 46,864 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 30.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 40.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 61,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 17,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,688,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,476,000 after buying an additional 143,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $582,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIGA. Zacks Investment Research lowered SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.63. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

