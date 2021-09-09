Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $39.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $420.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,780,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,258. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $434.22.

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.67.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

