Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.68

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 9249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

LYEL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYEL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at about $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

